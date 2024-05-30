Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

