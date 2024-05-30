6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (14) VF (69) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (29)

Cayón (9)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (17)

ibercoin (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Soler y Llach (18)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (5)