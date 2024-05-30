Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1843
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (29)
- Cayón (9)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (17)
- ibercoin (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1843 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
