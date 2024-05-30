Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2596 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

