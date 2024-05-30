6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition VF (17) F (2)