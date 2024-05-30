Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

