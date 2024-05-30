Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1842 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
