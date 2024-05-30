Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search