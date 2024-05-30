Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

