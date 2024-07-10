6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (6) XF (42) VF (97) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (51)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (9)

HERVERA (25)

ibercoin (18)

Künker (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (27)

Tauler & Fau (13)

WAG (1)