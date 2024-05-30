Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Flowers with 7 petals

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1841 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 6 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search