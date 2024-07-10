Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ars Time (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (10)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search