6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

