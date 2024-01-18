6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3866 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition VF (6) F (1)