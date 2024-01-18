Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Flowers with 7 petals
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3866 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search