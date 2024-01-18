Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Flowers with 7 petals

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3866 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1844 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

