Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Flowers with 7 petals

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

