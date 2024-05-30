Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Flowers with 7 petals
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1845 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
