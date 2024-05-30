6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (30) VF (101) F (1) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (55)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (7)

DNW (1)

HERVERA (21)

ibercoin (13)

Soler y Llach (23)

Tauler & Fau (17)