Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Flowers with 7 petals

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" Flowers with 7 petals - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (55)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • DNW (1)
  • HERVERA (21)
  • ibercoin (13)
  • Soler y Llach (23)
  • Tauler & Fau (17)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1846 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 6 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search