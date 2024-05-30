Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Flowers with 7 petals
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". Flowers with 7 petals. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (55)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (7)
- DNW (1)
- HERVERA (21)
- ibercoin (13)
- Soler y Llach (23)
- Tauler & Fau (17)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search