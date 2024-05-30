6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1841 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (35) VF (100) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

