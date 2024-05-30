Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". Inscription "6 CURA" (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Inscription "6 CURA"

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" Inscription "6 CURA" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" Inscription "6 CURA" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". Inscription "6 CURA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo - November 18, 2003
Seller Aureo
Date November 18, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

