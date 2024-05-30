6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". Inscription "6 CURA" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". Inscription "6 CURA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition VF (7) F (1)