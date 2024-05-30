Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". Inscription "6 CURA" (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Inscription "6 CURA"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1838 "Catalonia". Inscription "6 CURA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
