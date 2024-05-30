Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1839 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
