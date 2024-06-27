Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "RETNA" (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Inscription "RETNA"

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" Inscription "RETNA" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" Inscription "RETNA" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "RETNA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2781 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

