6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "RETNA" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "RETNA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (7) F (1)