6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "RETNA" (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Inscription "RETNA"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1836 "Catalonia". Inscription "RETNA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2781 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
