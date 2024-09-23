Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1532

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1532 CS
Reverse Ducat 1532 CS
Ducat 1532 CS
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1532 CN
Reverse Ducat 1532 CN
Ducat 1532 CN
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI Torun
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 Torun
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Grosz 1532 Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1532 Danzig
1 Grosz 1532 Danzig
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse 1 Grosz 1532 Torun
Reverse 1 Grosz 1532 Torun
1 Grosz 1532 Torun
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 232
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1532 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1532 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1532 Danzig
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1532 Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1532 Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1532 Elbing
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
