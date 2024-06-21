Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 700 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1532 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

