Ducat 1532 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1532 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
For the sale of Ducat 1532 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
