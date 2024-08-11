Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1532 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1532 CS - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1532 CS - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1532 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
73209 $
Price in auction currency 285000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
86175 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1532 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1532 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search