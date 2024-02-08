Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1532
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3197 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
