Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3197 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

