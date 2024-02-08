Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3197 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (8)