Ducat 1532 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1532 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2851 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

