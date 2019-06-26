Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1532 CN (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1532 CN - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1532 CN - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1532 with mark CN. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2851 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland Ducat 1532 CN at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
