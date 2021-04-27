Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1667 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3143 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Künker - March 24, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

