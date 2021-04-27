Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1532
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1532 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1667 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3143 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
