Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1532
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1532 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
