6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1532
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
30050 $
Price in auction currency 125000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2431 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
