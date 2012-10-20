Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
30050 $
Price in auction currency 125000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2431 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1532 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search