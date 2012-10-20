6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1532 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

