Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1532
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
