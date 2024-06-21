Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1532
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

