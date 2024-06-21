1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1532 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (33) VF (48) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

