Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Silver coins 3 Kreuzer of Leopold - Baden

type-coin
type-coin

3 Kreuzer 1832-1837

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1832 0 121833 0 11834 0 91835 0 71836 0 21837 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

3 Kreuzer 1841-1852

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1841 0 41842 0 41843 0 01844 0 11845 0 91846 0 11847 0 51848 0 51849 0 41850 0 11851 0 31852 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold All Baden coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search