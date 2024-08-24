Catalog
Home
Catalog
Baden coins price guide
Leopold
3 Kreuzer
Baden
Period:
1802-1871
1802-1871
Charles Frederick
1802-1811
Charles Louis Frederick
1811-1818
Louis I
1818-1830
Leopold
1830-1852
Frederick I
1852-1871
Home
Catalog
Baden coins price guide
Leopold
3 Kreuzer
Silver coins 3 Kreuzer of Leopold - Baden
3 Kreuzer 1832-1837
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1832
0
12
1833
0
1
1834
0
9
1835
0
7
1836
0
2
1837
0
6
3 Kreuzer 1841-1852
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1841
0
4
1842
0
4
1843
0
0
1844
0
1
1845
0
9
1846
0
1
1847
0
5
1848
0
5
1849
0
4
1850
0
1
1851
0
3
1852
0
1
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Baden
Coin catalog of Leopold
All Baden coins
Baden coins 3 Kreuzer
Year
Baden
Period
1802-1871
Category
???
Baden
Period
1802-1871
Charles Frederick
1802-1811
Charles Louis Frederick
1811-1818
Louis I
1818-1830
Leopold
1830-1852
Frederick I
1852-1871
