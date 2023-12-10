Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1834 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1834 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search