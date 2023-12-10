Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1834 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
