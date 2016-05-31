Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 31, 2016.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

