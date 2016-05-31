3 Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 31, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1)