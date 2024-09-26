Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1846 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
