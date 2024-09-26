Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

