3 Kreuzer 1832 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)