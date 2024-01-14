Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1832 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

