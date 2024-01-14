Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1832 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
