Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 110. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search