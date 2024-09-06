Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 110. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1844 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer
