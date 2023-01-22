3 Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)