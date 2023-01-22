Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search