Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1836 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search