Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

