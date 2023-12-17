Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

  • Coins.ee (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

