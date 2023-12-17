3 Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)