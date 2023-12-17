Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search