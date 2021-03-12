Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

