Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
