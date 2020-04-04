Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

