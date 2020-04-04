Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1842 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.
Сondition
