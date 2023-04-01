Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 16. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

