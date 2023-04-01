3 Kreuzer 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 16. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (1)