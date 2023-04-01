Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1837 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 16. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
