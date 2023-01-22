Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71114 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
