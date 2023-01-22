Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71114 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

