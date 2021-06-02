Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
