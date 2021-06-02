Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2444 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1852 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search