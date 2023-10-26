Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

