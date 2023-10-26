Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
