3 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1)