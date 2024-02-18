Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

