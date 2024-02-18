Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
