Baden Period: 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1833 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1951 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
