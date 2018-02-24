Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1833 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1951 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
