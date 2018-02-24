3 Kreuzer 1833 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1951 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1)