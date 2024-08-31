Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 153 USD
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

