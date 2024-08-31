3 Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)