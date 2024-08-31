Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 153 USD
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
