Coins of Spain 1816
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Average price
2900 $
Sales
0
19
4 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Average price
860 $
Sales
0
13
2 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
25
2 Escudos 1816 S CJ
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
26
Silver coins
8 Reales 1816 M GJ
Average price
330 $
Sales
1
265
8 Reales 1816 S CJ
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
106
4 Reales 1816 M GJ
Average price
450 $
Sales
0
59
2 Reales 1816 M GJ
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
6
1 Real 1816 M GJ
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
12
1/2 Real 1816 M GJ
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
40
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1816 J
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
50
8 Maravedís 1816
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
13
4 Maravedís 1816 J
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
12
4 Maravedís 1816
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
10
2 Maravedís 1816 J
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
8
2 Maravedís 1816
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
9
