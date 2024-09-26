Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1816

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ
8 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 4 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1816 M GJ
4 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ
2 Escudos 1816 M GJ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ
2 Escudos 1816 S CJ
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 26

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1816 M GJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1816 M GJ
8 Reales 1816 M GJ
Average price 330 $
Sales
1 265
Obverse 8 Reales 1816 S CJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1816 S CJ
8 Reales 1816 S CJ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 4 Reales 1816 M GJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1816 M GJ
4 Reales 1816 M GJ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 2 Reales 1816 M GJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1816 M GJ
2 Reales 1816 M GJ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Real 1816 M GJ
Reverse 1 Real 1816 M GJ
1 Real 1816 M GJ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ
1/2 Real 1816 M GJ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 40

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1816 J
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1816 J
8 Maravedís 1816 J
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 8 Maravedís 1816
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1816
8 Maravedís 1816
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1816 J
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1816 J
4 Maravedís 1816 J
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1816
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1816
4 Maravedís 1816
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1816 J
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1816 J
2 Maravedís 1816 J
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1816
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1816
2 Maravedís 1816
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 9
