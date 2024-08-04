Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1816 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1816 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search