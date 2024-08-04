Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1816 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search