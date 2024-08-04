2 Escudos 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1816 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.

