8 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

