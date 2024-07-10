Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (48)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (38)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (6)
- HERVERA (46)
- ibercoin (17)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Soler y Llach (52)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (24)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search