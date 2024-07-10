Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (48)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (38)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Herrero (6)
  • HERVERA (46)
  • ibercoin (17)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (52)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • VAuctions (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
