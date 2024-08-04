Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1816 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4539 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2703 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2491 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1816 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
