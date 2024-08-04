8 Escudos 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1816 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4539 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

