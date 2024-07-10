Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 9, 2022.
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
