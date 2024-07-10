Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1811-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1811-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 9, 2022.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1816 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
