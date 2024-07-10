8 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (16) VF (31) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Bertolami (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (8)

CoinsNB (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (10)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (11)