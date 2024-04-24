Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

