1 Real 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (9) VF (1) F (2)