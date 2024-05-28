8 Reales 1816 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1816 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

