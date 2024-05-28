Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1816 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1816 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (16)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 241 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search