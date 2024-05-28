Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1816 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1816 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1816 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1816 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 241 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Numismatica Ranieri - June 26, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1816 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 8 Reales 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

