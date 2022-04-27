Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1816 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search