Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
