2 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4)