4 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8562 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

