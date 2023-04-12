Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8562 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
